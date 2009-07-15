Srixon WR
The Srixon WR irons use tungsten nickel ‘power ring’ to create a deep centre of gravity for a high launch. These irons would suit golfers who want a good level of forgiveness, and who need a high ball flight.
Verdict
We loved the simple look of the Srixon WR irons. They should allow those with slower swing speeds to find good distance. The ball flight is consistently high.