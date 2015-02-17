Srixon Z Series irons review

A review of the three new sets of Srixon Z Series irons. The Z 945, Z 745 and Z 945 are all tested by Golf Monthly technical editor, Paul O'Hagan

The new Srixon Z series irons have been built to cater for both amateurs and professionals.

The slim topline and compact shape in Srixon Z 745 and Srixon Z 945 irons provide the confidence and workability that better players demand. You can see a video review of all three sets of Srixon Z Series irons above.

Amateurs on the other hand, will benefit from the added forgiveness and distance in the slightly larger Srixon Z 545 irons, which feature a strategically positioned tungsten weight in the toe of the 3-6 irons to move the sweet spot for longer, more forgiving flights.

As with the new Srixon Z Series woods, the irons have had tour input from the likes of Graeme McDowell, Keegan Bradley and Hideki Matsuyama, who have helped Srixon refine the shapes, weight placements and face materials.

Alongside this, ball speeds have also been maximised with advanced face constructions. This can be seen in the new Srixon Z U45 utility and Z 545 irons that have distance-enhancing SUP10 steel faces and soft 1020 carbon steel bodies for a more responsive feel.

To enhance turf interaction and trajectory control, the Z 545, Z 745 and Z 945 irons all feature the newly developed Tour V.T. Sole. By increasing leading bounce and decreasing trailing bounce, a “V” is created in the sole profile that helps tighten shot dispersion, a trait that Srixon’s tour professionals raved about during testing.

The new Srixon Z Series irons and utility also feature double laser milling, which places two different laser milling patterns on the club face, one parallel to the grooves and another slightly angled. The result is more stable spin performance for better distance control from every lie.

The Srixon Z Series irons are available from October 1st at £600 (steel) and £699 (graphite), with the Z U45 utility at £165.