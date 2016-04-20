PING Women's Rhapsody driver and fairways maximise distance generated from slower swings. Lightweight and aerodynamic, these clubs deliver against that objective.

Designed specifically with women golfers in mind, the PING Women’s Rhapsody driver and fairways have been engineered to produce exceptional levels of distance and forgiveness. Featuring a range of technologies to reduce drag and maximise speed, PING strongly believes these clubs will help the average player find greater consistency from the tee and fairway.

PING Women’s Rhapsody driver RRP: £289

The attractive 460CC pearl-coloured head on the Rhapsody driver is constructed from lightweight titanium and has been centrifugally cast to allow for the optimal placing of the centre of gravity to make the club as forgiving as possible.

The titanium face is thin to help produce maximum distance, even on those off-centre strikes, while extra heel weighting helps to keep the clubface square through impact.

The crown of the driver features PING’s innovative “Turbulator Technology.” The idea behind these carefully placed ridges is to reduce drag through the air and increase clubhead speeds. They also help with alignment at address.

The driver is adjustable from the standard 12 of loft and there are five settings so you can tailor trajectory to your requirements.

The ULT 220D shaft in Lite or Ultra Lite flexes comes as standard and PING recommends that you are fitted for the correct shaft by a PING certified club fitter.

PING Women’s Rhapsody fairways RRP: £165

Like the Rhapsody driver, these fairways inspire confidence at address thanks to their pearl finish but also the way they sit so comfortably on the turf behind the ball.

Available in 3W, 5W and 7W they have been designed to be as lightweight as possible to enable the player to generate maximum clubhead speed from the effort put in.

The thin, uniform thickness face heightens ball speeds while extra weighting in the heel prevents clubhead twist.

You’ll find these fairways to be forgiving, whether you use them from the tee or off the turf. The ULT 220F shaft in Lite or Ultra Lite flexes comes standard but, as with the driver, it’s recommended you see a PING certified fitter to get the shaft that suits your game best.