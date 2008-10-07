Cleveland Launcher driver review
The new Launcher driver combines a traditional shaped head with the latest in modern technology. The face is 21% larger than the original Launcher and the Launcher Comp. The crown is made as thin as possible (0.5mm), which allows for the majority of weight to be placed low and deep in the head. A horseshoe shaped weight pad is positioned on the rear of the sole and when combined with the lightweight crown it produces a high launch and keeps the head extremely stable at impact.
Verdict
This was a big hit in the Golf Monthly office, initially because of a great-looking head, which turned out to be an extremely impressive performer. The impact noise and the feeling off the face is just right. Shots consistently flew long and it was easy to find the sweetspot on a regular basis. The only slight criticism was the unnecessarily large alignment aid, but after a couple of hits this is quickly forgotten.