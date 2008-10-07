Cleveland Launcher fairway woods review

The new Launcher driver combines a traditional shaped head with the latest in modern technology. The face is 21% larger than the original Launcher and the Launcher Comp. The crown is made as thin as possible (0.5mm), which allows for the majority of weight to be placed low and deep in the head. A horseshoe shaped weight pad is positioned on the rear of the sole and when combined with the lightweight crown it produces a high launch and keeps the head extremely stable at impact.