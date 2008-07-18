Adidas Tour 360 II
Among the myriad technologies packed into these shoes are “360Wrap+”, which provides midfoot support for both instep and outstep to keep the foot firmly in position in the shoe, and a 6mm wider base that has also been lowered to provide improved stability compared with last year’s Tour 360.
Verdict
If I had one criticism of the original Tour 360s it was that they went a bit “sloppy” quite quickly. This new model feels extremely comfortable straight out of the box and looks stylish too, but I'm as yet undecided as to whether or not I prefer it to the PowerBand.