ECCO Biom Hybrid 3 Shoe Review - We put Ecco's latest spikeless shoe offering through its paces on the course to see if it warrants its premium price tag

ECCO Biom Hybrid 3 Shoe Review

Aimed at

This shoe is aimed at those seeking premium looks and on-course performance as well as off-course versatility.

Key technology

The new outsole design ensures multi-purpose zonal performance through three segments; one for stability, another for durability and a third for rotational support. A Racer Yak leather upper provides both breathability and durability while the 100 per cent Gore-Tex waterproof protection is guaranteed for three years and there’s the option of a BOA closure system for optimum fit.

How we tested

We played a round at Goodwood Golf Club wearing a pair of the BOA laced option (£200) to assess performance and also tested the non-BOA option in Orlando, Florida.

Styling

It’s fair to say the designs will divide opinion but with so much choice in the line, ranging from clean and classic to outlandish, every taste should be catered for.

Performance

Despite the wet and hilly terrain we tested on, the Biom Hybrid 3 more than held its own. They felt stable and gave us excellent grip from different lies.

It was interesting that Golf Monthly Editor Mike Harris found these to be extremely comfortable, while technical editor Joel Tadman didn’t quite agree to the same extent. ECCO shoes have quite a unique shape, which for some may take some getting used to while others will instantly love the feel and fit out of the box.

There’s very good support and traction from a spikeless shoe on offer here. There were times when we were worried about going after a shot from a wet, sloping lie but we needn’t have been, as the Biom Hybrid 3 maintained our connection to the ground with ease.

Some of the styles have limited appeal and some may want a softer feeling shoe – there are many options that offer this for a lower price – but the Biom Hybrid 3 has a level of golf-specific performance that warrants the premium price. The upper feels soft and premium and provides the required year-round protection. As a bonus, minimal dirt gathered on the sole and they look at home off the course as well as on it.