Skechers Go Golf Pro V3 Shoe Review - We test one of Skechers' new cleated shoe offerings for 2018, the Go Golf Pro V3, out on the golf course

Key technology

A Resamax insole provides comfort and support, assisted by Skechers’ 5-Gen lightweight and responsive cushioning. A full- leather upper has an air-mesh lining for enhanced breathability. Skechers’ H2GO Shield delivers waterproof protection, while a dynamic traction plate provides a strong base and aids in the quick removal of dirt. The Go Golf Pro V3 shoe comes in black, grey or white colourways.

GM Review

Styling

The neutral design means the shoe will go with multiple outfits, and there are a range of colours to choose from. Premium details like the perforation and stitching on the leather certainly add shelf appeal.

Comfort

Exceptionally high right out of the box. These shoes have noticeably soft padding around the ankle and underfoot, plus the leather is soft and supple too – ideal for the walk between shots. In fact, this exceptional trait largely contributed to this shoe scooping a 2018 Golf Monthly Editor’s Choice award earlier this year.

Performance

Skechers Go Golf shoes continue to impress and a strong argument could be made that the Go Golf Pro V3 is the brand’s best pair to date. Breathability was a slight problem last time around, but this has improved considerably in the new V3.

The only negative might be that we felt a little high off the ground, but we’re being very picky, because the overall comfort, grip and golf-specific performance was excellent. We’re unable to comment on the durability at this stage, nor did we wear the shoes in a downpour, but our initial impression is that Go Golf Pro V3 is as robust as it is comfortable and stylish.

It offers very good grip from a variety of lies, ample stability and support during the golf swing, while being one of the most comfortable cleated shoes on the market.