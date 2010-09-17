Verdict

It was very easy to manoeuvre and the speed settings were easy to match to walking pace. Virtually silent on operation. More stylish than the price tag might suggest. A little more fiddly to set up than others on test. The stop/start button was very sensitive, and the trolley went off unexpectedly on occasions. The speed control was in a tricky position for use. At this price this is an extremely impressive trolley. It ran in almost silence and was very easy to use. The screen design is not as user-friendly as the S3, but this is one of the only trolleys at this price point that can be combined with a lightweight Lithium battery.