Callaway Mack Daddy 4 Wedges Review

Aimed At

The MD4 wedges are aimed at golfers looking to be custom fitted for their wedges to get the optimum loft, bounce and grind for their games.

Key technology

Groove-in-Groove technology comprises three raised micro-ridges along the length of the hitting area. Between these ridges are micro-grooves that help grab the ball’s cover to increase spin. An extra ‘Nip-It’ groove near the leading edge enhances spin on short and/or slightly thin shots. A system of four weight ports allows the head’s CG to be positioned progressively upward as loft increases for a soft, solid feel on every shot.

How we tested

We took a variety of loft and grind options out on the course during a full round.

Looks

Slightly rounded in shape and with a subtle curve to the leading edge, but generally very pleasing on the eye. The darker finish will reduce glare.

Control

Levels of spin on a variety of greenside shots were exceptional. Even from questionable lies and bunkers, the ball noticeably checked up on the second bounce. It was obvious from the low ball flight on short pitches that the grooves were grabbing the ball very efficiently.

Performance

You’ll struggle to find a wedge that spins more than the Mack Daddy 4. This trait will help nervy chippers be more committed to their shots, it should make getting up-and-down from tough situations an easier task and also creates a lower flight on full shots that is easier to control.

The grind options are another asset – the wide-soled, high-bounce W-Grind is surprisingly playable and provides more margin for error, especially from bunkers, while the C-Grind provides the versatility skilled players look for. The X-Grind is a useful addition, allowing you to slide the club under the ball with an open face without it digging into the turf.

They feel soft and stable and the flight across the lofts was pretty consistent. The darker finish offered up a marginally more compact look and perhaps, over considerable time, some extra durability.