The classic 558 wedge shape has been relaunched by Cleveland and will be forged for the first time with the Cleveland 588 Forged wedges. Made from 1025 carbon steel, the new offering is designed to provide a softer feel with less unwanted vibration.

Cleveland’s laser-milled technology means the face of the wedge has four laser-milled lines between each groove, which are created to the maximum conforming roughness limit. This optimises the friction to maximise spin.

Cleveland 588 Forged wedges will suit golfers who like the 588 look, but also want a forged wedge.

Cleveland’s classic 588 shape returns and features the classic teardrop headshape, which the majority of golfers will love. This is the first time Cleveland has produced a forged wedge. The brand has never struggled in terms of feel and most amateurs won’t be able to tell the difference, but they will notice the wedge’s consistent results. Brands have had a year to perfect the conforming groove design and this shows thanks to great spin on full and pitch shots.

