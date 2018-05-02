Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth Wedge Review - We tested Ping's latest wedge offering out on the golf course to discover where its strengths and weaknesses lie

Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth Wedge Review

Aimed At

These wedges are for those golfers who prefer the durability and look of a darker finish.

Key technology

The Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth wedge boasts a tour-inspired darker finish that yields less glare and makes the head appear smaller. The process that adds the finish is also said to add durability. A new half groove near the leading edge on the 56°, 58° and 60° lofts boosts spin on shots struck low on the face. As with the standard version, the Glide 2.0 Stealth will come in four sole grinds (SS, WS, ES and TS) to cater for different attack angles and turf conditions. Read more about the key info here.

How we tested

We played multiple rounds with a set of wedges in our chosen spec.

Looks

For most golfers, the darker finish will make the Stealth version appear slightly more compact behind the ball and perhaps benefit alignment, too. You’ll also get less glare on sunny days.

Control

The spin generated was exceptional. The flight was low and controlled on long chips and pitches, coming to a fast halt on the second bounce, making it easier to predict distances.

Performance

One of the minor complaints we had about the original Ping Glide 2.0 wedge was that it was a touch chunky, mostly at address, but the new Stealth version takes care of that with the darker finish making it appear more compact.

It does feel marginally softer off the face and has a more muted sound compared to the hydropearl finish – something most players will prefer.

It is still easy to align, generates a very high level of spin around the green from different situations and the new finish is surprisingly resilient, even from bunkers. This enables you to make a more committed swing with acceleration of the clubhead, knowing the ball with stop quickly if you strike it cleanly.

While there are more aggressive sole grinds out there, for the majority of skill levels there’s enough versatility from the different soles to cater for most short-game shots.