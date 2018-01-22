The new Titleist Vokey SM7 wedge represents the latest addition to the successful Vokey range. Does the performance match the premium price-tag? We put them through their paces...

Titleist Vokey SM7 Wedge Review

The new Titleist Vokey SM7 wedge range adds further to the options available from the brand to help golfers get better fit for the right scoring clubs.

Key Technology

The centre of gravity work introduced in the previous Titleist Vokey SM6 wedge range has been refined here. Essentially, the lower lofted wedges should better match up to the irons in your bag so there is no great leap in feel as you move down from irons to wedges. Also, a change to the manufacturing process has allowed the engineers to get even closer to the spin tolerances allowed under the rules of golf. The faces have had a heat treatment that helps preserve spin, ensuring a longer-lasting performance and there have been new grind options added to the Titleist Vokey SM7 wedge range.

Wedge Reviews

How We Tested

We went through a wedge fitting, hitting shots with the previous generation product, switching into the Titleist Vokey SM7 wedge to see what the differences in performance and feel were. Full pitch shots were followed by a host of different short game shots including bunker shots where we tested the performance of the different grinds and bounces in the range. Finally, we used a GC Quad launch monitor to test the spin profile of the new Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges.

Looks

Bob Vokey’s credentials as a master craftsman are well established and the introduction of the SM7 range only enhances that reputation. The Tour Chrome version of this wedge will likely be the most popular option but the Brushed Steel and Black versions both look incredible. This year’s Black version (pictured) is a thing of beauty – the detailing is all tone-on-tone, creating an understated, almost ‘mean’ look. We loved it. Having said that, the Black version looked a little too compact behind the ball for my eye so I reverted to the tried and tested Tour Chrome.

Feel

The feel on offer is superb but you would expect nothing less. What you will certainly notice is the spin control on offer. Admittedly, the fresh grooves play a huge roll in this but for all shots from inside 100 yards, especially delicate chips, the feel and spin control can make a difference to your scoring potential. Test the new Titleist Vokey SM7 wedge range for yourself and we are confident that you’ll see exactly what we mean!

Fitting

If you are tempted by the new Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges, we strongly recommend a thorough fitting. One thing we noticed was how the different grinds make a huge difference to how the wedges perform. At first we were slightly sceptical about how a different sole configuration affects performance but once you test different designs up against each other, the differences are significant. If you have issues with your wedge game – in particular, getting the club caught in the turf through impact, you might well find a set up in the Titleist SM7 wedge to help with the issue. Matching up the right lofts with the right bounce and grind for your own, specific technique makes sense. These are the clubs you use more than any other so it makes sense, if you are thinking of investing, to do it properly. We can vouch that it can make a difference.

Overall Appeal

On paper the Titleist Vokey SM7 wedge range is complex, with 23 different variations to choose from. However, the Vokey team understand that when it comes to the short game, techniques vary – for every digger, there is a sweeper! As swings vary and people attack the ball in different ways, it makes sense that there are a host of different designs. Finding the right ones for you is the key to unlocking better performance.