Wilson Staff FG Tour wedges

Wilson Staff FG Tour wedges

£79.00

Clubhouse Golf

A pattern is milled into the face at the optimum angle of impact to help increase spin from long grass and sand. The 58° and 60° models feature a lower leading edge for added workability.

The Wilson Staff FG Tour wedges will suit confident wedge players who want to play a variety of shots.

W: wilson.com

A beautiful, soft feel off the face and a compact head make this a traditionalist's dream. Not designed for those who need extra help around the green. PGA Pro verdict Wedges are all about shape  and for me, these are the best  I have seen from Wilson. I could position the face at address in many positions and the shape remained correct on the eye (John Jacobs).