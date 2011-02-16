Wilson Staff FG Tour wedges
A pattern is milled into the face at the optimum angle of impact to help increase spin from long grass and sand. The 58° and 60° models feature a lower leading edge for added workability.
The Wilson Staff FG Tour wedges will suit confident wedge players who want to play a variety of shots.
W: wilson.com
Verdict
A beautiful, soft feel off the face and a compact head make this a traditionalist's dream. Not designed for those who need extra help around the green. PGA Pro verdict Wedges are all about shape and for me, these are the best I have seen from Wilson. I could position the face at address in many positions and the shape remained correct on the eye (John Jacobs).