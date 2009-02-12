Wilson Staff TW9 wedge
The new Wilson Staff TW9 wedge is designed to make filling the gap between
your sand and pitching wedge easier. The 60°, 58°, 56°, 54° and 52°
loft options have smaller heads than the 48° and 50° models, which have
a slight cavity back. The whole TW9 range is available in gunmetal or
satin finishes.
Verdict
Wilson’s new wedges looked great and sat really nicely at address; the gunmetal version looked particularly compact. The low-lofted cavity wedges produced a controlled flight on full shots, but it is the higher-lofted blade designs that really impressed for their all-round shot making.