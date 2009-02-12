

The new Wilson Staff TW9 wedge is designed to make filling the gap between



your sand and pitching wedge easier. The 60°, 58°, 56°, 54° and 52°



loft options have smaller heads than the 48° and 50° models, which have



a slight cavity back. The whole TW9 range is available in gunmetal or



satin finishes.



More Wilson Staff:

– Wilson Staff Smooth driver

– Wilson Staff Spine fairway wood

– NEW Wilson Staff Di9 irons