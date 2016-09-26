We profile the 2016 USA Ryder Cup Team

2016 USA Ryder Cup Team for Hazeltine

Here is the US Ryder Cup team so far. The eight automatic qualifiers were joined by Davis Love III’s three wildcards; Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler and JB Holmes. One more wildcard will be picked on September 25th after the season-ending Tour Championship.

The eight US Ryder Cup qualifiers are:

Dustin Johnson

Ryder Cup appearances: 2 – 2010, 2012

Ryder Cup record (W-L-H): 4-3-0

World Ranking: 2

Majors: 1

Age: 32

Won this year’s US Open and then the WGC Bridgestone Invitational. Has been victorious in both his singles matches in the Ryder Cup. Qualified at the top of the list of US Ryder Cup qualifiers.

Zach Johnson

Ryder Cup appearances: 4 – 2006, 2010, 2012, 2014

Ryder Cup record (W-L-H): 6-6-2

World Ranking: 24

Majors: 2

Age: 40

Has played on a winning US Ryder Cup side, in 2008. Has had eight outings in the fourballs, but only two in the foursomes. Has played in 21 tournaments this year with a best finish of only fifth.

Brooks Koepka

Ryder Cup appearances: 0

World Ranking: 18

Majors: 0

Age: 26

The only rookie to qualify for the US team. Has won only twice on the main tours – once on the PGA Tour and once on the European Tour, in 2015 and 2014 respectively.

Phil Mickelson

Ryder Cup appearances: 10 – 1995, 1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014

Ryder Cup record (W-L-H): 16-19-7

World Ranking: 13

Majors: 5

Age: 46

Infamously criticised captain Tom Watson at the press conference after the last Ryder Cup. But then Lefty knows more than most about losing Ryder Cup teams – he has been on one eight times. Has not won a tournament since The Open Championship of 2013, but has managed three runner-up positions this season, including at The Open Championship. Is already the most capped US Ryder Cup player, but will now tie with Sir Nick Faldo for most Ryder Cup appearances.

Patrick Reed

Ryder Cup appearances: 1 – 2014

Ryder Cup record (W-L-H): 3-1-0

World Ranking: 9

Majors: 0

Age: 26

Formed an unbeaten partnership time out with Jordan Spieth, with two wins and a halved match. Reed then went in to win his singles match, too, against Stenson, to make him the most successful US player at that 2014 Ryder Cup.

Brandt Snedeker

Ryder Cup appearances: 1 – 2012

Ryder Cup record (W-L-H): 1-2-0

World Ranking: 23

Majors: 0

Age: 35

Six-time winner of the PGA Tour. His most recent win was in January of this year. Did not play in the fourballs of his only Ryder Cup to date.

Jordan Spieth

Ryder Cup appearances: 1 – 2014

Ryder Cup record (W-L-H): 2-1-1

World Ranking: 3

Majors: 2

Age: 23

His sole loss in the last Ryder Cup came in the singles, to Graeme McDowell. Is not matching his stellar successes of 2015, when he won five times and took two Majors, but has still triumphed twice this year.

Jimmy Walker

Ryder Cup appearances: 1 – 2014

Ryder Cup record (W-L-H): 1-1-3

World Ranking: 19

Majors: 1

Age: 37

He and Rickie Fowler were the only two US players to be selected for all five sessions of the 2014 Ryder Cup. They partnered one another over the first two days and failed to win any of these four matches. Having won this year’s USPGA Championship he then missed the cut in his next two tournaments. Indeed, he has missed the cut in six of his last 11 tournaments.

The Wildcards:

Matt Kuchar

Ryder Cup appearances: 3 – 2010, 2012, 2014

Ryder Cup record (W-L-H): 4-5-2

World Ranking: 17

Majors: 0

Age: 36

The Olympics Bronze medallist hasn’t won since the RBC Heritage in April 2014 but has picked up ten top 10 finishes this season to establish himself as one of the PGA Tour’s most consistent players.

Rickie Fowler

Ryder Cup appearances: 2 – 2010, 2014

Ryder Cup record (W-L-H): 0-3-5

World Ranking: 9

Majors: 0

Age: 27

Surprisingly Rickie Fowler has never won a Ryder Cup match but he’ll be playing his first Ryder Cup on home soil so that may change. He’s slipped down the world rankings a bit this year having got to number 4 after winning in Abu Dhabi in January but showed signs of form at The Barclays where he held the 54 hole lead.

JB Holmes



Ryder Cup appearances: 1 – 2008

Ryder Cup record (W-L-H): 2-0-1

World Ranking: 21

Majors: 0

Age: 34

Holmes has never lost a Ryder Cup match! Yes, he’s only played one tournament but that was also the last time USA won the trophy, back in 2008 on home soil. This could prove to be a clever pick from Davis Love III. His season has consisted of a T4th finish at the Masters, 3rd at The Open and T4th last week at the BMW Championship.

Ryan Moore

Ryder Cup appearances: 0

World Ranking: 31

Majors: 0

Age: 33

The final wildcard pick went to rookie Ryan Moore, the 33-year-old managed to seal his spot with an excellent performance in the season ending Tour Championship where he narrowly lost out to Rory McIlroy. Moore has been a solid performer on the PGA Tour for several years and has had an exceptional season with nine top 10 finishes including a victory at the John Deere Classic.