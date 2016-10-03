The Ryder Cup is one of sport’s greatest team events but how did team Europe rank individually. We take a look at the highs and lows in this Ryder Cup Team Europe School Report

Ryder Cup Team Europe School Report

Darren Clarke

Clarke’s picking and then handling of Thomas Pieters was the big success of his captaincy. However, he didn’t show enough faith in his other rookies. He leant on Westwood and Kaymer despite their poor form. Fitzpatrick, Wood and Sullivan were left on the periphery of the event and we paid for it on Sunday. Having had two years to prepare, losing all four Friday foursomes was the decisive blow that Europe never recovered from. Marks: 4

Rafa Cabrera Bello

A superb debut performance from the Spaniard. He looked calm and composed throughout and was the only member of the team who left Hazeltine undefeated. His singles win against Jimmy Walker was one of the highlights of this Ryder Cup for European fans. He was under-used by Clarke. Points: 2 1/2 Marks: 9

Matthew Fitzpatrick

The youngest member of team Europe, Matthew Fitzpatrick will go on to play many Ryder Cups. Not getting the chance to play before Saturday morning in his first one, left him exposed and on the periphery of this Ryder Cup where he remained throughout. When he did get his chance, the pressure had grown. He looked out of his depth playing 12th man in the singles. Points: 0 Marks: 3

Sergio Garcia

The veteran Spaniard was back to his best at Hazeltine. He embraced the challenge, enjoyed the confrontation and coaxed Cabrera Bello into the fold perfectly. His half with Phil Mickelson in the singles was one of the great Ryder Cup matches. Points: 2 1/2 Marks: 8

Martin Kaymer

Few argued with Darren Clarke’s wildcard selection of the German. His career pedigree, that includes two major wins on US soil and a winning putt at the Ryder Cup, made him the right man for Hazeltine. But Kaymer’s form has been patchy for some time now and there appears some deep-set self-doubt that’s undermining his game. He failed to repay Clarke’s trust losing all three of his pairings matches. In particular, his chipping game left him painfully exposed. Even though he beat Matt Kuchar in the singles, his role in Clarke’s side was to deliver points alongside rookies in the pairs. His game was strangely absent. Points: 1 Marks: 3

Rory McIlroy

McIlroy emerged as Europe’s new talisman. He brought his Fed Ex Cup form to Hazeltine and ushered Thomas Pieters into the action skilfully. Without him, this would have been embarrassing. His loss to Patrick Reed in the singles was a huge blow, running out of steam on the back nine, the emotion of this unique environment seemed to get the better of him. Nevertheless, he was a class act from beginning to end. Points: 3 Marks: 8

Thomas Pieters

The best ever Ryder Cup performance by a rookie. Darren Clarke’s trust was well placed and the Belgian looked every inch the superstar in waiting. Long off the tee and with a deft touch on the greens, he has a huge role to play in this event in the future. When playing alongside Rory McIlory, if the Northern Irishman was out of the hole, Pieters stepped up. Clarke clearly spotted the potential in Pieters and wasn’t afraid to hand him a starring role. That Pieters responded to the pressure with some exquisite golf was hugely impressive. Points: 4 Marks: 10

Justin Rose

The Englishman was let down by his putter. Clarke’s persistence in partnering him with Stenson backfired and left the rookies exposed on Sunday. However, winning a point in the Friday afternoon fourballs alongside Stenson against Reed and Spieth was crucial for the team. Calm and composed throughout, he shouldered the position of seniority in the team admirably. He played well enough to beat Rickie Fowler in the singles but much like other members of team Europe, his putter failed to co-operate. Points: 2 Marks: 6

Henrik Stenson

The Swede pushed aside injury worries to play in all five matches at Hazeltine. Alongside Rose, he ran into an inspired Patrick Reed. His performance in the Friday afternoon fourballs was sublime and helped keep Europe in with a chance. That he is a leader on and off the course is clear to see. Clarke should have played him with the rookies at least once more than he did. Points: 2 Marks: 7

Andy Sullivan

The Englishman started well in his opening game with Rory McIlroy against Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler. But as the leaderboard started to turn red, the pressure grew and Sullivan suffered. Finding the water with his approach to the 17th all but ended their chances and left us trailing 4-0. The captains lost their trust in Sullivan and he didn’t play again until the singles where he lost to one of the best putter’s in the world – Brandt Snedeker. It was a tough baptism. Points: 0 Marks: 3



Lee Westwood

If Europe were going to win this Ryder Cup, Lee Westwood needed to perform. He didn’t. In the opening round of foursomes his long game was uncharacteristically wayward. They went down early and the heavy defeat set the tone for one of the worst sessions in European Ryder Cup memory. To his credit, Westwood composed himself to perform well alongside Danny Willett in the Saturday fourballs. His putter however let him down and short misses on 17 and 18 in a crucial, tight match was quite possibly the decisive moment of this Ryder Cup. That Ryan Moore holed the winning putt against him in the singles was a sad irony. Points: 0 Marks: 2

Danny Willett

The sooner Danny Willett forgets about the 2016 Ryder Cup, the better. The sad truth is the comments made by his brother in the build up clearly affected his performance. Whereas Willet is usually confident, loud and self-assured (all character traits great Ryder Cup players have in common), at Hazeltine he was withdrawn, quiet and unsure. Three matches played, no points won this was certainly not what the Masters Champion had in mind. It might take some getting over. Points: 0 Marks: 1

Chris Wood

The Bristolian leaves Hazeltine with his reputation enhanced. Wood proved he has the confidence and temperament to compete at the very highest level. His performance alongside Justin Rose in the Saturday foursomes was good enough to warrant a second chance in the team formats. His rock solid long game made him an ideal foursomes partner and perhaps he should have played on the first morning. He drew the Ryder Cup’s highest ranked player in the singles and pushed him all the way. This was a mature, impressive Ryder Cup debut. Points: 1 Marks: 8