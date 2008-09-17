Tiger to stay away

Tiger Woods has confirmed he will not travel to Valhalla for the Ryder Cup but will be supporting the US team.

The world number one is likely to be in contact with captain Paul Azinger but doubts how helpful he can be without knowledge of the course conditions.

“Paul Azinger has my cell phone number and he or any member of the US team can call me any time – I doubt I can do much, I have no feel for how the course is playing,” said Woods.

“If I can offer any assistance, I’m happy to. I wish the American team well and hope they can bring back the cup.”

Woods, whose Ryder Cup record reads won 10, lost 13, halved two, says his knee problem will stop him swinging a club before the end of the year.

“I just can’t rotate on my leg and I still don’t know what my first event will be in 2009,” he added.

“I miss the competition and I miss the preparation, but if I tried to play now, you would see some of the worst shots you’ve ever seen.”

Tiger will be watching the competition from his home with wife Elin, who is expecting their second child.