There's more than one way to watch the action from Hazeltine, so don't be too disheartened if you aren't a Sky subscriber. Here's how to watch the Ryder Cup without Sky Sports

With Team Europe all set to take on the Americans at Hazeltine at the end of the month, Sky Sports will be there on the ground to bring its subscribers over 200 hours of coverage on a dedicated channel.

But what if you aren’t a Sky Sports subscriber. How can you still watch the Ryder Cup without Sky Sports?

I’m A Sky Customer But Don’t Have Sports

If you’ve got a Sky box but aren’t on the sports package, you can tune in to Sky Sports Mix. It’s a new channel available to all Sky TV customers that will broadcast live coverage of the opening ceremony, as well as a selection of programmes, including a new documentary on European captain Darren Clarke.

I Don’t Have Sky TV At All

If you’re an avid golf fan but don’t have Sky, you should seriously consider taking out a NOW TV sports week pass for just £10.99, which gives you all the access to Sky Sports for the week, but without the big annual contract.

Try Your Local Pub!

Or better still your local golf club if they’re open late into the night. Afterall, nothing quite beats enjoying this transatlantic tussle together with your mates on a big screen and with a pint (or two!) in hand. What’s more, the clubhouse ambience might help to drown out Colin Montgomerie’s commentary, even if some people would argue Monty is the best Sky Sports commentator!