The European Ryder Cup team for Hazeltine has been announced - to take place on the 29th September - 1st October
European Ryder Cup Team 2016
Related: USA Ryder Cup Team 2016
Rory McIlroy
Ryder Cup appearances: 3 (2010, 2012, 2014)
Ryder Cup record (W-L-H): 6-4-4
World Ranking: 5 (Career best: 1)
Professional titles: 20
Majors: 4 (2011 US Open, 2012 USPGA, 2014 Open, 2014 USPGA)
Age: 27
Danny Willett
Ryder Cup appearances: Rookie
World Ranking: 11 (Career high: 9)
Professional titles: 5
Majors: 1 (2016 Masters)
Age: 28
Henrik Stenson
Ryder Cup appearances: 3 (2006, 2008, 2014)
Ryder Cup record (W-L-H): 5-4-2
World Ranking: 4 (Career high: 2)
Professional titles: 19
Majors: 1 (2016 Open Championship)
Age: 40
Chris Wood
Ryder Cup appearances: Rookie
World Ranking: 28 (Career high: 22)
Professional titles: 4
Age: 28
Sergio Garcia
Ryder Cup appearances: 7 (1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2014)
Ryder Cup record (W-L-H): 18-9-5
World Ranking: 12 (Career high: 2)
Professional titles: 29
Age: 36
Rafael Cabrera-Bello
Ryder Cup appearances: Rookie
World Ranking: 27 (Career best: 26)
Professional titles: 5
Age: 32
Justin Rose
Ryder Cup appearances: 3 (2008, 2012, 2014)
Ryder Cup record (W-L-H): 9-3-2
World Ranking: 10 (Career best: 3)
Majors: 1 (2013 US Open)
Age: 36
Andy Sullivan
Ryder Cup appearances: Rookie
World Ranking: 42 (Career best: 28)
Professional titles: 3
Age: 29
Matt Fitzpatrick
Ryder Cup appearances: Rookie
World Ranking: 48 (Career best: 32)
Professional titles: 2
Age: 22
Lee Westwood
Ryder Cup appearances: 9 (1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014)
Ryder Cup record (W-L-H): 20-15-6
World Ranking: 46 (Career best: 1)
Professional titles: 42
Age: 43
Martin Kaymer
Ryder Cup appearances: 3 (2010, 2012, 2014)
Ryder Cup record (W-L-H): 4-3-3
World Ranking: 50 (Career best: 1)
Professional titles: 22
Majors: 2 (2010 USPGA, 2014 US Open)
Age: 31
Thomas Pieters
Ryder Cup appearances: Rookie
World Ranking: 41 (Career best: 38)
Professional titles: 3
Age: 24