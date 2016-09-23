The European Ryder Cup team for Hazeltine has been announced - to take place on the 29th September - 1st October

Ryder Cup record (W-L-H): 6-4-4

World Ranking: 5 (Career best: 1)

Professional titles: 20

Majors: 4 (2011 US Open, 2012 USPGA, 2014 Open, 2014 USPGA)

Age: 27 Danny Willett Ryder Cup appearances: Rookie

World Ranking: 11 (Career high: 9)

Professional titles: 5

Majors: 1 (2016 Masters)

Age: 28 Henrik Stenson Ryder Cup appearances: 3 (2006, 2008, 2014)

Ryder Cup record (W-L-H): 5-4-2

World Ranking: 4 (Career high: 2)

Professional titles: 19

Majors: 1 (2016 Open Championship)

Age: 40 Chris Wood Ryder Cup appearances: Rookie

World Ranking: 28 (Career high: 22)

Professional titles: 4

Age: 28 Sergio Garcia Ryder Cup appearances: 7 (1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2014)

Ryder Cup record (W-L-H): 18-9-5

World Ranking: 12 (Career high: 2)

Professional titles: 29

Age: 36 Rafael Cabrera-Bello Ryder Cup appearances: Rookie

World Ranking: 27 (Career best: 26)

Professional titles: 5

Age: 32 Justin Rose Ryder Cup appearances: 3 (2008, 2012, 2014)

Ryder Cup record (W-L-H): 9-3-2

World Ranking: 10 (Career best: 3)

Majors: 1 (2013 US Open)

Age: 36 Andy Sullivan Ryder Cup appearances: Rookie

World Ranking: 42 (Career best: 28)

Professional titles: 3

Age: 29 Matt Fitzpatrick Ryder Cup appearances: Rookie

World Ranking: 48 (Career best: 32)

Professional titles: 2

Age: 22 Lee Westwood Ryder Cup appearances: 9 (1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014)

Ryder Cup record (W-L-H): 20-15-6

World Ranking: 46 (Career best: 1)

Professional titles: 42

Age: 43 Martin Kaymer Ryder Cup appearances: 3 (2010, 2012, 2014)

Ryder Cup record (W-L-H): 4-3-3

World Ranking: 50 (Career best: 1)

Professional titles: 22

Majors: 2 (2010 USPGA, 2014 US Open)

Age: 31 Thomas Pieters Ryder Cup appearances: Rookie

World Ranking: 41 (Career best: 38)

Professional titles: 3

Age: 24