The GM Tipster takes a look at the markets ahead of the 41st contest at Hazeltine – check out our Ryder Cup Golf Betting Tips

Well I am not sure about you, but I am very excited about the weekend ahead and the Ryder Cup matches being played at Hazeltine.

Team USA are favourites to win this year, as they should be, on home soil and with a much more experienced team than the Europeans. USA are 4/7 while you can get Europe at about 2/1 to win outright.

The Ryder Cup always throws up some fantastic markets that we wouldn’t usually consider, so I am going to try and pick the best from those markets to have a go at.

Ryder Cup Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Patrick Reed to be Top Combined Points Scorer 4 points at 12/1– Was the big story from Gleneagles for the American Team and formed a superb partnership with Jordan Spieth. Has had a superb season and I see him being used an awful lot by Davis Love III.

Lee Westwood to be Top Combined Points Scorer 2 points at 25/1– With so many rookies on the European Team, and perhaps a few questions about the fitness of Henrik Stenson I think Westwood will play in every session, and therefore at these odds is well worth a punt.

Any Player to have a hole in one 10 points at 5/1 – One of my favourite bets for the Ryder Cup, and it has now been 10 years since the last one (Scott Verplank 14th hole at The K Club). Hazeltine has four par-3s and they are likely to play with the yardage on these throughout the matches, so there will be chances.

Justin Rose To Win 5 Points 2 points at 25/1 – I am 100% certain that Rose will take part in every session. Likely to be teamed with Henrik Stenson for some of these matches they will be a very tough partnership to beat. Showed how much representing a team means to him with previous Ryder Cup performances and Olympic victory.

Europe to win 16-12 3 points at 18/1 – This may be my heart ruling my head, but I think Europe do have a great chance of upsetting the Americans again. I think it will be close and go right down to the final singles pairings.