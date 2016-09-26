Here is the all-important Ryder Cup weather forecast ahead of the 2016 clash between Europe and the USA at Hazeltine National Golf Club, courtesy of Accuweather



The 2016 Ryder Cup begins at Hazeltine National Golf Club near Chaska, Minnesota on Friday. The golf course is around four miles north of the centre of Chaska, a small town located in the north of the USA within the central time zone.

Given its northern position, the players can expect cool temperatures of around 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 deg Celsius) at the start of the morning sessions on Friday and Saturday at around 8am local time, meaning there’s a chance the European Team will call upon their new Galvin Green Ryder Cup waterproofs to keep them warm.

This will rise through the morning, maxing out at around 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 deg Celsius) in the early afternoon.

The weather looks generally to be set fair for the duration of play from Friday through to Sunday with periods of cloud and sunshine. There is only a very small chance of rain (6 per cent) and gusts of wind of just seven miles an hour for the first two days, so the benign conditions should create the ideal environment for low scoring and lots of birdies on this exciting layout.

Sunday will be the warmest day, rising up to 78 degrees Fahrenheit (25 deg Celsius) and have a little more breeze, with gusts up to 15 miles per hour. The weather information is for the town of Chaska, four miles away from the golf course, and has been taken from the Accuweather website (www.accuweather.com)

Friday: Partly sunny with a six per cent chance of rain and gust of wind up to six miles per hour. Highs of 71 Degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celsius), lows of 51.

Saturday: Periods of cloud and sunshine, 10 per cent chance of rain and gusts of win of up to 8 miles per hour. Highs of 70 Degrees Fahrenheit, lows of 52.

Sunday: Very warm, areas of sun and high cloud in the morning followed by considerable cloudiness, 15 per cent chance of rain, and wind gusts of up to 13 miles per hour. Temperates between 54-78 degrees Fahrenheit.