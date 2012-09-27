Win a one-of-a-kind Titleist Team Europe wedge

With the hotly anticipated 2012 Ryder Cup just a day away away, Titleist is giving one lucky person the opportunity to win a ‘one-of-a-kind’, Limited Edition Team Europe Vokey TVD wedge!



At Medinah this week, more players will put their trust in Vokey wedges than any other brand and to commemorate their success, Bob Vokey and his team of WedgeWorks craftsman have been hard at work creating exclusive wedges for Vokey loyalists on both the European and US teams.



Team Titleist has one of Rory McIlroy’s Limited Edition Team Europe Vokey TVD Black Oxide wedges on offer. The ultra-custom wedge features a laser etched European flag, the name of Titleist Brand Ambassador and World No.1 Rory McIlroy stamped in blue and yellow paint-fill, an exclusive Team Europe Dynamic Gold shaft and a Vokey VDR blue and gold grip.



To be in with a chance of winning this unique wedge made for Rory McIlroy, plus one dozen Titleist Pro V1 or Pro V1x golf balls, simply enter at Team Titleist via http://www.titleist.co.uk/sweepstakes/UKRCSweeps.aspx.



(Five runner-ups will also receive one dozen Titleist Pro V1 OR Pro V1x golf balls)



Competition Rules: http://www.titleist.co.uk/sweepstakes/UKRCSweeps.aspx.