The Ryder Cup players are not the only people on show at Hazeltine with their wives and girlfriends also taking the limelight throughout the week - meet some of the more unfamiliar faces on show this week
Ryder Cup Wives and Girlfriends
The Ryder Cup is a truly team event and with the players come their wives and girlfriends, who are there to support the team, but also to add a bit of glitz and glamour to proceedings.
These unfamiliar faces will be beamed onto our television sets for the next week, so get to know them a bit better with our gallery below.
Darren Clarke and his wife Alison Clarke
Thomas Bjorn and his girlfriend Grace Barber
Rafa Cabrera Bello with his girlfriend Sofia Lundstedt
Thomas Pieters with his girlfriend Eva Bossaerts
Lee Westwood with his girlfriend Helen Storey
Danny Willett with his wife Nicole Wiillett
Chris Wood with his wife Bethany Wood
Sam Torrance poses with his wife Suzanne Torrance and son Daniel Torrance
Paul Lawrie with his wife Marian Lawrie
