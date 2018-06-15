Use these simple strategy tips to start shooting lower scores

10 Ways To Improve Your Golf Strategy

Good strategy can save you countless shots over the course of a season, so consider the following points…

1 Count the bunkers

Think about the approach shot into any of the holes at your club. Picture the bunkers – how many are there? Where are they positioned? More often than not, the majority of the traps are short of pin high. This means if you take enough club, you will take the majority of them out of play.

2 Carry distances

How far does each club in your bag go? If you are immediately thinking about your overall distances as opposed to your carry yardages, you are making a big mistake. Carry numbers are the only ones you need – the overall number depends on ground conditions that you can’t control.

3 Picture the water

If you’re struggling to read a putt, picture pouring water over your line. In which direction would it start to drain? This will give you an idea of what to expect.

4 Water worries

When hitting an approach shot over water, be careful not to hit too much club. Amateurs, scared of finding the drink, will often take at least one club too many. One of two things will happen: they either hit it well and end up with an equally scary chip back towards the water, or they fail to commit to the shot and find it anyway.

5 Unconscious mind

After every round of golf you play, select the three best shots you hit. Now replay them in your mind. Picture them in as much detail as possible – imagine the ball flight and watch the ball land and roll out. This is a great way to harness a more confident sub-conscious mind!