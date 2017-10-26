GM Top 25 coach Ged Walters looks at the claw grip and, specifically, how Branden Grace uses it to good effect

Claw Grip Putting Technique Analysis

Chris DiMarco was one of the first golfers to make the claw grip famous and it has become more and more popular in recent years on Tour, with Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose each using a variation in this year’s Masters playoff.

Phil Mickelson has used it in the past, Adam Scott putts with the claw and seven-time European Tour winner Branden Grace has had huge success with it.

Is it something you should try?

GM Top 25 coach Ged Walters analyses how the South African uses the claw grip to such good effect.

Related: Should you experiment with a different putting grip?

Set-up

Branden’s feet are shoulder-width apart, with the ball position a couple of inches inside his left heel.

In his claw-style grip, the handle runs through his left hand’s life line, with his left index finger pointing down the shaft for a feeling of stability.

He uses a right-hand pencil-type grip, with his thumb underneath the handle. His right index finger and middle finger rest on the right of the handle, with the palm facing his legs.

His eye line is looking down a couple of inches inside his target line.

Related: Jordan Spieth’s incredible putting technique…revealed!

Stroke

Branden is one of the best of the current crop of players using the claw grip, or a variation on it.

The technique works by taking the palm of the right hand off the club, which helps to prevent it from dominating the stroke.

The left hand acts as the main anchor for the stroke, creating momentum and controlling the path, with the right hand there just to provide added stability.

In Branden’s case, the shoulders dominate his stroke, rocking back and through and helping to keep his hands very quiet, thus enabling the putter face to remain square to the path throughout the stroke.

Related: Tiger Woods putting technique analysis

He keeps his head still, with his eyes focused on the point where the ball had been long after impact.

This really improves the stability and consistency of his stroke.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram