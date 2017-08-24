You’re not born with confidence – it’s something you have to practise. Mental golf expert Gary Leboff teaches you how to trust your inner self and achieve lasting results

How To Build Confidence In Golf

Golfers have a fragile relationship with confidence.

Absolute belief in their game is swiftly shredded by a couple of bad swings.

Throw in a missed three-footer and confidence is transformed into complete doom and gloom.

A great deal of nonsense is talked about confidence.

Most sportsmen and women have no idea what it is, how to get it or even how to hold on to what they already have.

The desperate need for confidence has given rise to widespread ignorance and misunderstanding.

So what is confidence? Fundamentally, confidence is a relationship of trust between you and you.

One of the great myths about confidence is that you are either born with it or you are not.

I cannot overstate the damage created by such a facile misconception.

No wonder so many golfers lacking confidence fall into despair.

Such people may even be highly accomplished in other areas of life.

Despite their achievements in business, finance or other areas, golfers facing a challenge on the course will often think about similar situations in which they’ve failed.

When I ask if such an approach would work in any other walk of life, clients smile at their own stupidity.

