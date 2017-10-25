Woods is back swinging at full power but just how good technically is his new action? GM Top 25 coach Ged Walters takes a look...

Tiger Woods New Golf Swing Analysis

Tiger Woods has posted numerous swing videos in recent weeks as he continues his recovery from a fourth back surgery in April.

The 14-time major winner was recently told by Doctors he could hit shots at full power and he now looks to be swinging the club very well.

Woods recently posted this video of his ‘stinger’ swing:

But how does his current/new swing look from a technical perspective?

GM Top 25 coach Ged Walters analyses the 14-time major winner’s new action:

“Tiger starts his backswing with a nice move of the arms and torso with club head staying outside the hands. His hands and arms move more around the body than back in 2000 so the lead arm is covering the shoulders and the hands are behind the trail shoulder.

His downswing sees a superb drive from the lower half but with the upper body connected more to the lower body turn. This means that the hips don’t open as quickly with the shoulders being closed as long. I would assume this is part of taking the pressure off his back during the motion.

He’s got a fantastic extension through impact with the club exiting nicely up and to the left in the follow through to a less rotated finish.

It looks like he’s still working on the connection as it is better in this latest stinger swing than in the driver swing he posted last week, however he has only just had the all clear to play at full speed so with time it should be very tidy.

I think his statement at the Presidents Cup on potentially never playing on Tour again was more to dampen the expectation and hype when he returns so he can go about his business with somewhat less fuss.”

Woods’ recent driver swing:

You can find Ged on Twitter @gedwaltersgolf, Instagram @gedwaltersgolf and on YouTube at www.YouTube.com/GedWaltersGolfCoach

