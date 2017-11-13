Open Championship

We are lucky enough to have been provided with a live scoreboard for this year’s Open Championship so that you can keep up with all the latest action and scores.

Open Championship 2017 Round 1 and 2 tee times The Open Tee Times 2017: First And Second Round

The tee times for the first two rounds have been announced with Rory McIlroy playing alongside World Number One Dustin Johnson.

The Open Championship takes place at Royal Birkdale this year from July 20-23.

Henrik Stenson

Last year the event was won in incredible fashion by Henrik Stenson, who had a dramatic final round shoot-out with Phil Mickelson to win his first Major Championship.

The last time the Open Championship was played at Royal Birkdale it was won by Padraig Harrington in 2008 as he defended The Claret Jug he had also won in 2007.

There will be great excitement as to who will win the 146th Open Championship with Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Jason Day the favourites to triumph.

However Masters champion Sergio Garcia and US Open champ Brooks Koepka will also be closely monitored.

Golf Monthly will be covering  the event from Birkdale so keep an eye on the website and all our social media channels.

Whoever raises The Claret Jug come Sunday evening Golf Monthly will be there to cover ti

