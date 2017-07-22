Get to know the Open 2017 Silver Medal winner...

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Alfie Plant

Alfie Plant is having the time of his life this week at the Open at Royal Birkdale.

The Englishman is guaranteed to win the Silver Medal, after being the only one of five amateurs to make the cut.

The 25-year-old is from Bexleyheath in south east London.

Here are 8 things you didn’t know about Alfie Plant:

1 Alfie is a member at Sundridge Park Golf Club in Kent

2 He won the European Amateur Championship earlier this month at Walton Heath, that’s how he qualified for the Open. He won with a birdie at the fifth extra hole

3 This week he is being cheered on by a 150-strong group of family and friends making up ‘Team Alfie’, they have special T-shirts and hats

4 He won the prestigious Lytham Trophy in May last year at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club by a seven strokes

5 He currently ranks 32nd in the World Amateur Golf Rankings

6 He won the Silver Medal with team England at the 2016 Eisenhower Trophy in Mexico

7 He supports Millwall FC

8 His caddie this week is his brother Bert