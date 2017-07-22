Andrew 'Beef' Johnston responded on Twitter after TalkSport's Mike Parry called him a clown

Beef Bites Back After Radio Duo ‘Clown’ Claim

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston was involved in a Twitter spat on Saturday of Open week.

The Englishman fought back on Twitter after a poll asked whether he was a clown.

Beef responded to the poll, tweeting “If I’m a clown for enjoying my work then so be it. Ur a sad person and couldn’t care less wat u think.”

He later tweeted “These people can do one sad sad people.”

He also said, “I give my absolute best on course and to people to make them have a great day and u call me that. I’m no clown it’s out of order.”

The Englishman, who had just shot a three-under par 67 around Royal Birkdale in the third round of the Open, received huge praise on Twitter, including from six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo

Former IBF Middleweight World Champion boxer Darren Clarke also tweeted his support to Beef.

See more tweets below: