Links courses provide the ultimate golfing test. We take a look at the attributes required to be a champion…

Building The Perfect Links Golfer

With the Open Championship fast approaching, Golf Monthly builds its perfect links golfer.

Links courses provide the ultimate golfing test. We take a look at the attributes required to be a champion…

Greg’s Driving

The old adage goes: “Drive for show, putt for dough.” Well, try telling that to Greg Norman, whose record of ten top tens at The Open – including wins in 1986 and 1993 – was based on imperious driving. Avoid the knee-high rough and you’ll outscore your opponents – whatever the tournament.

Ernie’s Bunker Play

“I’m afraid that’s caught the pot bunker in front of the green.” Words no golfer wants to hear. A few angry swipes later and you’re signing for a 7. At Muirfield in 2002, the Big Easy laid on a mercurial bunker display. This culminated in yet another sandy par on the final hole of the play-off to secure the Claret Jug.

Tiger’s Iron Play

Perhaps the biggest reason why amateurs find links golf so difficult is the accentuating effect the wind can have on a slice. Or a hook. Being able to shape the ball both ways is crucial. There is a good argument to say that Tiger’s 2006 victory at Hoylake was the greatest-ever display of iron ball striking. He only used his driver once… and finished 18-under-par.

Louis’ Rhythm

Rhythm is the special ingredient a golfer needs to play well by the sea. The problem is that with the wind howling, preventing yourself from swinging faster than a 12-year-old high on Skittles is easier said than done. For four days at the Home of Golf in 2010, Louis Oosthuizen’s rhythm never changed. It was a masterful display of long-game control.

Continues below