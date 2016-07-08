Eclectic test: Open composite course

The links courses on The Open rota can boast some of the finest holes in world golf. It would be possible to make a huge number of fabulous composite courses picking holes from each venue. Here we’ve had a go at selecting two of the best and toughest holes from each Open course that has hosted an Open in recent years to create a dream links.

We’ve gone for the classic one par 3 and one par 5 on each nine option and it should be noted, owing to clashes, not every course’s most famous holes could be included. Yardages given are from the back pegs. Have a look and see what you make of our Open composite course.

1st

Royal Birkdale

Par 4, 450 yards

A seriously tough start to our test – one of the most difficult holes on the course at Royal Birkdale. The drive must be long and, ideally, turning from right to left past the bunker on the left hand corner of the slight dog-leg. The green is protected by bunkers in front and getting back to the pin will require a strong second. Walk off with an opening par and you can feel very satisfied.

2nd

Royal Liverpool

Par 4, 454 yards

In general play this hole is the 18th at Hoylake, but in The Open of 2014 it played as the 2nd. It’s a brilliant driving hole with bunkers lurking left and right. The green is also well protected by bunkering as well as slopes that send the ball away from the putting surface. The green itself is undulating and a two-putt is by no means a given on this one.

Related: Open Championship Golf Betting Tips

3rd

Royal Lytham

Par 4, 477 yards

This long par 4 requires two superbly struck, accurate shots to reach in regulation. The railway lurks all down the right side, forcing the player left from the tee. But thick rough and mounding waits in that direction so only a long straight one will do. Eight bunkers dot the fairway and two more wait by the green. The trap long and left is particularly deep and should be avoided at all costs.

4th

Royal St George’s

Par 4, 496 yards

One of the most visually intimidating holes in Open golf, a towering bunker set into a sand dune faces the player from the tee. It forces the drive to go left, but too far left and more trouble awaits. The approach is a particularly difficult one and not just because you’ll likely be coming in from some distance. Anything drifting right will run off the edge, anything short will get caught in a swale and out-of-bounds waits just through the back… Not easy!

5th

Turnberry

Par 4, 479 yards

Recently extended to become a par-5 for general play, this hole has been changed in the recent alterations to the layout at Turnberry. The green has been moved back into a valley behind the original green, creating an amazing amphitheatre.

6th

Carnoustie

Par 5, 578 yards

“Hogan’s Alley” is a perfect par 5. Bunkers wait right and out-of-bounds hugs the left side from the tee. The drive must be arrow straight to find the fairway – a feat Ben Hogan achieved four times en-route to winning the 1953 Open. A burn snakes across the hole further down and out-of-bounds continues to loom. The challenge continues on the undulating green, protected by bunkers.

7th

Royal Liverpool

Par 4, 480 yards

Usually the 5th at Hoylake, this is an incredibly tough driving hole with bunkers left and right. Gorse also waits on the right side but you want to try to find that right side of the fairway to afford the best angle of approach. The front left of the green is well protected by two bunkers and it’s crucial to get the second shot all the way to the middle of the putting surface.

8th

Royal Troon

Par 3, 123 yards

It may be the shortest hole on the Open rota but “The Postage Stamp” is no pushover. The sliver of green must be found from the tee as missing on any side leaves a devilish shot. Deep bunkers and run-offs mean those without a solid short game could be on this hole for some time.

Royal Troon – the run up to The Open:

9th

Royal Birkdale

Par 4, 410 yards

A really good mid-length par-4 sweeping from left to right. The tee shot is blind and finding the fairway is tough. The green is slightly raised and protected in front by two aesthetically pleasing bunkers. You need to clear those, but going through the back is not a clever idea as thick rough awaits.