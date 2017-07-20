We've seen plenty of eyecatching apparel and footwear on day one of the Open 2017, from Jason Day's Nike shoes to Justin Thomas' cardigan, shirt and tie combo

The Eye-Catching Gear Of Day One At The Open 2017

On day one of the Open 2017 we saw some eye-catching footwear and apparel. Here are the pick of the bunch…

Jason Day’s Nike shoes

Day showed off a new pair of Nike hi-top shoes, similar to those made famous by Rickie Fowler in recent times. They look very similar to the Nike Blazer women’s shoes that we’ve seen Michelle Wie wear.

Henrik Stenson’s Hugo Boss jumper

Stenson shot a one-under 69 in round one, wearing a classy Hugo Boss Zadok Pro jumper in blue.

Justin Thomas’ Ralph Lauren cardigan, shirt and tie combo

World number 13 Justin Thomas stole the show in the fashion department on day one, wearing a a navy Ralph Lauren merino-blend cardigan, a white shirt and a navy knit tie. His game matched his outfit, as he came in with a three-under 67.

Jordan Spieth’s Under Armour gilet

Whilst Justin Thomas stole the fashion headlines, former world number one and two-time major winner Jordan Spieth stole the golfing headlines, shooting a five-under 65. He did so wearing a snazzy Under Amour gilet.

