Get The Look – Ian Poulter’s FootJoy Shoes

Ian Poulter shot a superb 67 in tricky conditions in the first round of The Open 2017

Ian Poulter has always been one to look the part on the fairways, and that look was particularly good in the first round of The Open 2017 when he shot a superb round of 67.

He was wearing the FootJoy Pro/SL shoes

Get a pair of Poulter’s FootJoy Pro/SL shoes