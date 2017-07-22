Get The Look The Open 2017

The Open 2017 has seen a huge amount of outfits on show, we bring you the ones that you can get your hands on yourself

The Open 2017 has seen some eye-catching footwear and apparel. Here are the pick of the bunch so far…

Dustin Johnson’s Shirts And Shoes

Check out Dustin Johnson’s Shirt

Check Out Dustin Johnson’s Shoes

Golf Umbrellas At The Open 2017

Check out the Callaway umbrella

Check out the Titleist umbrella

Check out the TaylorMade umbrella

Check out the Srixon umbrella

Tommy Fleetwood’s Shoes

Check out Tommy Fleetwood’s shoes

Jordan Spieth’s Shoes and Cap

Buy the Under Armour Vest worn by Jordan Spieth

Check out Jordan Spieth’s Under Armour Shoes

Check out Jordan Spieth’s Under Armour Cap

Check out Jordan Spieth’s Round 3 Under Armour Cap

Bubba Watson’s Shoes and Glove

Bubba was seen wearing a pair of G/Fore Gallivanter shoes with a blue flash to them and also a pink glove

Click here to check out the G/Fore Gallivanter shoes

Click here to check out the G/Fore Pink Glove

Jason Day’s Nike shoes

Day showed off a new pair of Nike hi-top shoes, similar to those made famous by Rickie Fowler in recent times. They look very similar to the Nike Blazer women’s shoes that we’ve seen Michelle Wie wear.

Buy the Nike shoes Jason Day is wearing

Henrik Stenson’s Hugo Boss jumper

Stenson shot a one-under 69 in round one, wearing a classy Hugo Boss Zadok Pro jumper in blue.

Buy Stenson’s Hugo Boss jumper

Justin Thomas’ Ralph Lauren cardigan, shirt and tie combo

World number 13 Justin Thomas stole the show in the fashion department on day one, wearing a a navy Ralph Lauren merino-blend cardigan, a white shirt and a navy knit tie. His game matched his outfit, as he came in with a three-under 67.

Jordan Spieth’s Under Armour gilet

Whilst Justin Thomas stole the fashion headlines, former world number one and two-time major winner Jordan Spieth stole the golfing headlines, shooting a five-under 65. He did so wearing a snazzy Under Amour gilet.

Buy Spieth’s Under Amour gilet

