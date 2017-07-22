Get The Look The Open 2017

Elliott Heath

The Open 2017 has seen a huge amount of outfits on show, we bring you the ones that you can get your hands on yourself

The Open 2017 has seen some eye-catching footwear and apparel. Here are the pick of the bunch so far…

Dustin Johnson’s Shirts And Shoes

Dustin Johnson

Check out Dustin Johnson’s Shirt

Check Out Dustin Johnson’s Shoes

Golf Umbrellas At The Open 2017

Umbrella Open

Check out the Callaway umbrella

Check out the Titleist umbrella

Check out the TaylorMade umbrella

Check out the Srixon umbrella

Tommy Fleetwood’s Shoes

Tommy Fleetwood

Check out Tommy Fleetwood’s shoes

Jordan Spieth’s Shoes and Cap

Buy the Under Armour Vest worn by Jordan Spieth

Check out Jordan Spieth’s Under Armour Shoes

Check out Jordan Spieth’s Under Armour Cap

Check out Jordan Spieth’s Round 3 Under Armour Cap

Bubba Watson’s Shoes and Glove

Bubba Watson

Bubba was seen wearing a pair of G/Fore Gallivanter shoes with a blue flash to them and also a pink glove

Click here to check out the G/Fore Gallivanter shoes

Click here to check out the G/Fore Pink Glove

Jason Day’s Nike shoes

Jason Day Gear Of Day One At The Open 2017

Day showed off a new pair of Nike hi-top shoes, similar to those made famous by Rickie Fowler in recent times. They look very similar to the Nike Blazer women’s shoes that we’ve seen Michelle Wie wear.

Buy the Nike shoes Jason Day is wearing

Henrik Stenson’s Hugo Boss jumper

Gear Of Day One At The Open 2017

Stenson shot a one-under 69 in round one, wearing a classy Hugo Boss Zadok Pro jumper in blue.

Buy Stenson’s Hugo Boss jumper

Justin Thomas’ Ralph Lauren cardigan, shirt and tie combo

Gear Of Day One At The Open 2017

World number 13 Justin Thomas stole the show in the fashion department on day one, wearing a a navy Ralph Lauren merino-blend cardigan, a white shirt and a navy knit tie. His game matched his outfit, as he came in with a three-under 67.

Jordan Spieth’s Under Armour gilet

Joran Spieth leads The Open Gear Of Day One At The Open 2017

Whilst Justin Thomas stole the fashion headlines, former world number one and two-time major winner Jordan Spieth stole the golfing headlines, shooting a five-under 65. He did so wearing a snazzy Under Amour gilet.

Buy Spieth’s Under Amour gilet

Rickie Fowler’s hi-top Puma shoes

Rickie Fowler Gear Of Day One At The Open 2017

Fowler is known for his on-course attire, and wore a pair of Puma Titantour Ignite hi-tops on day one at Royal Birkdale.

Buy Fowler’s Puma shoes

Justin Rose’s adidas shoes

Gear Of Day One At The Open 2017

Rose’s blue adidas Adipower S Boost shoes matched his adidas AdiPure jumper perfectly.

Buy Justin Rose’s adidas shoes

Ian Poulter’s Pro SL shoes

Ian Poulter Gear Of Day One At The Open 2017

Poults shot a stunning three-under 67 this morning when conditions were at their most brutal. He did so wearing FootJoy’s new Pro SL Boa spikeless shoes in white. A number of players are wearing the Pro SL, including Lee Westwood, Branden Grace and Adam Scott.

Buy the Pro SL shoes

Rafa Cabrera Bello’s Hyperflex II shoes

Rafa Cabrera Bello Gear Of Day One At The Open 2017

As well as the Pro SL, FootJoy urrently have the stylish Hyperflex II shoes out, shown here on Rafa Cabrera Bello.

Buy Cabrera Bello’s Hyperflex II shoes

Rory McIlroy’s caps and top

Rory McIlroy Gear Of Day One At The Open 2017

Buy Rory McIlroy’s cap

Check Out Rory McIlroy’s Top

Check Out Rory McIlroy’s Shoes

