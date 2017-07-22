The Open 2017 has seen a huge amount of outfits on show, we bring you the ones that you can get your hands on yourself
Get The Look The Open 2017
The Open 2017 has seen some eye-catching footwear and apparel. Here are the pick of the bunch so far…
Dustin Johnson’s Shirts And Shoes
Check out Dustin Johnson’s Shirt
Check Out Dustin Johnson’s Shoes
Golf Umbrellas At The Open 2017
Check out the Callaway umbrella
Check out the Titleist umbrella
Check out the TaylorMade umbrella
Tommy Fleetwood’s Shoes
Check out Tommy Fleetwood’s shoes
Jordan Spieth’s Shoes and Cap
Buy the Under Armour Vest worn by Jordan Spieth
Check out Jordan Spieth’s Under Armour Shoes
Check out Jordan Spieth’s Under Armour Cap
Check out Jordan Spieth’s Round 3 Under Armour Cap
Bubba Watson’s Shoes and Glove
Bubba was seen wearing a pair of G/Fore Gallivanter shoes with a blue flash to them and also a pink glove
Click here to check out the G/Fore Gallivanter shoes
Click here to check out the G/Fore Pink Glove
Jason Day’s Nike shoes
Day showed off a new pair of Nike hi-top shoes, similar to those made famous by Rickie Fowler in recent times. They look very similar to the Nike Blazer women’s shoes that we’ve seen Michelle Wie wear.
Buy the Nike shoes Jason Day is wearing
Henrik Stenson’s Hugo Boss jumper
Stenson shot a one-under 69 in round one, wearing a classy Hugo Boss Zadok Pro jumper in blue.
Buy Stenson’s Hugo Boss jumper
Justin Thomas’ Ralph Lauren cardigan, shirt and tie combo
World number 13 Justin Thomas stole the show in the fashion department on day one, wearing a a navy Ralph Lauren merino-blend cardigan, a white shirt and a navy knit tie. His game matched his outfit, as he came in with a three-under 67.
Jordan Spieth’s Under Armour gilet
Whilst Justin Thomas stole the fashion headlines, former world number one and two-time major winner Jordan Spieth stole the golfing headlines, shooting a five-under 65. He did so wearing a snazzy Under Amour gilet.
Buy Spieth’s Under Amour gilet
Continues below
The Open 2017 Weather Forecast
Wind? Rain? Sun? Check out the Open weather…
The Open Tee Times 2017: Final Round
Jordan Spieth and Matt Kuchar are in the…
Ian Poulter draws on Birkdale experience at The Open 2017
The Englishman fired a fine first round at…
Rickie Fowler’s hi-top Puma shoes
Fowler is known for his on-course attire, and wore a pair of Puma Titantour Ignite hi-tops on day one at Royal Birkdale.
Justin Rose’s adidas shoes
Rose’s blue adidas Adipower S Boost shoes matched his adidas AdiPure jumper perfectly.
Buy Justin Rose’s adidas shoes
Ian Poulter’s Pro SL shoes
Poults shot a stunning three-under 67 this morning when conditions were at their most brutal. He did so wearing FootJoy’s new Pro SL Boa spikeless shoes in white. A number of players are wearing the Pro SL, including Lee Westwood, Branden Grace and Adam Scott.
Rafa Cabrera Bello’s Hyperflex II shoes
As well as the Pro SL, FootJoy urrently have the stylish Hyperflex II shoes out, shown here on Rafa Cabrera Bello.
Buy Cabrera Bello’s Hyperflex II shoes
Rory McIlroy’s caps and top
Check Out Rory McIlroy’s Shoes
Check out the Golf Monthly website and social media for all the latest on The Open