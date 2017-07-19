Not got Sky Sports and want to watch the Open? Tune in to BBC's highlights show each day at 8pm

How To Watch The Open On BBC

The 146th Open is upon us and Sky Sports have the main broadcast rights here in the UK.

Sky are now showing their second Open after Troon last year, with the BBC ending their contract a year early having shown their final Open in 2015 at St Andrews.

Sky or BBC: Who covered the Open better?

However, the BBC do still have coverage of the world’s oldest golf tournament.

They will be showing a two-hour highlights show each night and will also have live coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Open TV Coverage

Thursday 20th July

BBC Two – Highlights 8-10pm

Friday 21st July

BBC Two – Highlights 8-10pm

Saturday 22nd July

BBC Two – Highlights 8-10pm

Sunday 23rd July

BBC Two – Highlights 8-10pm

Radio 5 Live coverage times below