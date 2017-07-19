Not got Sky Sports and want to watch the Open? Tune in to BBC's highlights show each day at 8pm
How To Watch The Open On BBC
The 146th Open is upon us and Sky Sports have the main broadcast rights here in the UK.
Sky are now showing their second Open after Troon last year, with the BBC ending their contract a year early having shown their final Open in 2015 at St Andrews.
However, the BBC do still have coverage of the world’s oldest golf tournament.
They will be showing a two-hour highlights show each night and will also have live coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live.
BBC Open TV Coverage
Thursday 20th July
BBC Two – Highlights 8-10pm
Friday 21st July
BBC Two – Highlights 8-10pm
Saturday 22nd July
BBC Two – Highlights 8-10pm
Sunday 23rd July
BBC Two – Highlights 8-10pm
Radio 5 Live coverage times below
BBC Open Radio 5 Live Coverage
Thursday 20th July
10:00 – 12:30, BBC Radio 5 live
13:00-17:00, BBC Radio 5 live
17:30-19:00, BBC Radio 5 live
Friday 21st July
10:00-12:30, BBC Radio 5 live
12:30-14:00, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
14:00-17:00, BBC Radio 5 live
17:30-19:00, BBC Radio 5 live
Saturday 22nd July
12:00-19:00, BBC Radio 5 live
Sunday 23rd July
13:30-19:00, BBC Radio 5 live