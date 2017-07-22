The Open 2017 Stats - Some key scoring statistics from the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

Some key statistics from the The Open 2017 at Royal Birkdale, led after 36 holes by Jordan Spieth. The numbers don’t tell the full story, but they make for some interesting reading.

These are some of the best of the stats from the second round (and averages) at The Open 2017, a day in which the weather changed dramatically. How did the brutal conditions affect the stats?

Putting

1.33 – World number one Dustin Johnson leads the way in putting over two rounds

1.50 – 36-hole leader Spieth’s average, the same as Rory McIlroy

1.83 – Former Open champion Darren Clarke was ranked joint last

