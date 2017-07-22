The Open 2017 Stats - Some key scoring statistics from the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.
The Open 2017 Stats
Some key statistics from the The Open 2017 at Royal Birkdale, led after 36 holes by Jordan Spieth. The numbers don’t tell the full story, but they make for some interesting reading.
These are some of the best of the stats from the second round (and averages) at The Open 2017, a day in which the weather changed dramatically. How did the brutal conditions affect the stats?
Putting
1.33 – World number one Dustin Johnson leads the way in putting over two rounds
1.50 – 36-hole leader Spieth’s average, the same as Rory McIlroy
1.83 – Former Open champion Darren Clarke was ranked joint last
Driving
319.5 yards – McIlroy leads the driving distance average (holes 15 and 17), just edging out fellow big-hitters Ryan Fox (318.8 yards) and Dustin Johnson (318.3 yards)
Birdies
10 – Bubba Watson leads overall with ten birdies in 36 holes
0 – Four players failed to register a birdie, former Open and US Masters champion Sandy Lyle being one of those
Holes
13th – The 495-yard par-4 was playing the hardest with an average of 4.705. There were no birdies here on Friday. It yielded 69 bogeys, 17 doubles and two others.
15th – The 536-yard par-5 became the easiest hole, with an average of 4.609. It yielded six eagles and 67 birdies
1st – Went from third hardest on Thursday, to third easiest on Friday (4.308 v 4.058)
6th – Remains the hardest hole on average, at 4.542
Fairways Hit
71% – Joint leader over two rounds was Prayad Marksaeng, yet he failed to take advantage. He did not make a single birdie and missed the cut
Greens In Regulation
64% – Jordan Spieth, the same as Matt Kuchar
72% – Russell Henley leads the way
Stats will follow after round three, with Saturday’s morning weather offering better chances for good scoring. How will the afternoon’s groups fare, and will Spieth still lead after the third round?