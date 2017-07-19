It's time for many to start backing their men at this year's Open Championship. Here are the players to avoid at Royal Birkdale...
Open Championship Bets To Avoid At Royal Birkdale
There is always great interest in the Open Championship and for some people it is the only time they bet on golf each year.
Everyone is searching through the stats for someone who stands out and should be backed, but with every discussion it is best to know both sides of the argument.
Where as we have chosen the picks you should be looking at in our Open Championship Golf Betting Tips below are the picks we think you should avoid at all cost.
Danny Willett (250/1)
The 2016 US Masters champion is having a really tough season, has had three withdrawals and three missed cuts in his last seven events, and we can’t see his form turning around this week… don’t be tempted by the price.
Bubba Watson (175/1)
The two-time Masters winner is another person who will get some attention for having such long odds. The fact of the matter is that he is having an average season this year and has a best finish of 23rd at the Open Championship.
Hole in One (4/5)
Since 1981 there have only been 26 holes in one and just two at Birkdale (both at the 12th). With the weather also likely to prove accuracy tricky the stats say that there is unlikely to be a hole in one this year. The odds on there not being a hole in one are about 11/10.
Jason Day (45/1)
The Aussie is no doubt a contender for any tournament he tees it up at, however with injury and also personal issues off course his game has just not been in the right place this year. Has missed the cut in his last two starts and has just not been playing enough golf.
As ever with our betting and player tips we can occasionally get things wrong, so please do bet responsibly!