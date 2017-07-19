It's time for many to start backing their men at this year's Open Championship. Here are the players to avoid at Royal Birkdale...

Open Championship Bets To Avoid At Royal Birkdale

There is always great interest in the Open Championship and for some people it is the only time they bet on golf each year.

Everyone is searching through the stats for someone who stands out and should be backed, but with every discussion it is best to know both sides of the argument.

Where as we have chosen the picks you should be looking at in our Open Championship Golf Betting Tips below are the picks we think you should avoid at all cost.

Danny Willett (250/1)

The 2016 US Masters champion is having a really tough season, has had three withdrawals and three missed cuts in his last seven events, and we can’t see his form turning around this week… don’t be tempted by the price.

Bubba Watson (175/1)

The two-time Masters winner is another person who will get some attention for having such long odds. The fact of the matter is that he is having an average season this year and has a best finish of 23rd at the Open Championship.