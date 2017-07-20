The last time The Open was at Royal Birkdale was in 2008, when Padraig Harrington won, check out the latest scores for The Open 2017 below

Open Championship Leaderboard 2017 – Live Scores From Royal Birkdale

The favourites for The Open at Royal Birkdale this year for the 146th Open Championship include Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler.

Will the British contingent of Rory Mcilroy, Justin Rose, Ian Poulter and Tommy Fleetwood be able to contend with the tricky weather conditions at play on the Southport coast?

