Heading to Southport for the 146th Open Championship? Formby is just five miles from Royal Birkdale and is the perfect place to unwind after a day at the golf.

Out And About at The Open – Formby

There’s plenty to enjoy when The Open visits Southport, aside from Royal Birkdale and the nearby town itself.

Whilst many golf fans will make Liverpool their base for the week, as well as Southport and Birkdale village, Formby is just a few stops away on Merseyrail and offers the perfect place to unwind after a day walking the links.

So, if a night out in Liverpool doesn’t take your fancy – perhaps you’ve overindulged once or twice already during Open week – then we recommend a more peaceful evening out in Formby. Let’s start with the refreshments…

The Freshfield

If you enjoy your real ale, this is definitely a pub for you. That said, the line-up of gins isn’t too bad either; there are certainly worse spots to sit back and relax. This is a friendly family pub offering good food in pleasant surroundings. If you’ve left Royal Birkdale but still haven’t had your golf fix for the day, you’ll be able to watch the late afternoon groups finish up with the golf being shown live. Fear not, this is not a loud sports bar.

w: freshfield-liverpool.co.uk t: 01704 874871

The Sparrowhawk

The Sparrowhawk is a country house located within five acres of woods and parkland. The beer selection here is excellent, as is the menu. Whilst The Freshfield is a short walk from Formby village, The Sparrowhawk is a little further out from the centre. Perfect for families, as well as beer lovers. Open week is likely to be busy for food, but this is an equally enjoyable place to enjoy a glass of something nice.

w: brunningandprice.co.uk/sparrowhawk t: 01704 882350

Beer Station

It’s impossible not to like the Beer Station, unless of course you don’t like your beer. If you’re on your way back from the golf and want to stop off in Formby, the Beer Station is a stone’s throw from Freshfield station. You can hop off, take on some refreshments, and then hop back on the train. Alternatively, stay a little longer and sample a few different ales. A wonderfully simple location to enjoy a drink.

t: 01704 807450

Woodwards Wine Bar

If it were a golf course, Woodwards would be described as a ‘hidden gem’. This small drinking establishment offers a warm welcome and is located in the centre of the village. There are a number of restaurants nearby, such as Prezzo, Pizza Express, Left Bank Brasserie, Zyka (Indian) and the newly-opened Riva (Italian), making Woodwards the perfect pre dinner meeting point.

w: woodwardsformby.co.uk t: 01704 831049

Formby Beach

Without wishing to upset the locals, who quite rightly treasure their beautiful beach, this stretch of coast is well worth a visit. The National Trust describes this location as a ‘Glorious beach with dramatic sand dunes, surrounded by sweeping coastal pinewoods.’

Bank holidays and weekends are understandably busy, but you won’t encounter too much traffic here after a day at the golf. No trip to the north-west is complete without a red squirrel spotting. Buy some nuts and look after those reds.

w: nationaltrust.org.uk/formby