Rickie Fowler wore some snazzy Puma TitanTour Ignite Hi-Top LE shoes on the first

Rickie Fowler is always a trend setter on the course and that didn’t change at The Open 2017 where he wore a pair of Puma Titantour Ignite Hi-Top shoes

Buy a pair of Rickie Fowler’s shoes

Later this week we are sure to see some flat-brim caps and orange outfits from the Top 10 player