There's more than one way to watch the action from Royal Birkdale, so don't be too disheartened if you aren't a Sky Sports subscriber. Here's how to watch The Open without Sky Sports

How to Watch The Open Without Sky Sports

The Open Championship is on Sky Sports for the second time this year, after BBC were let out of their contract in 2015.

This means that golfers without Sky Sports may struggle to catch the action, however there are other ways to keep in touch:

1) Now TV

With Now TV you can buy a Sky Sports week pass for £10.99, or if it’s just Sunday you want to watch you can pick up a day pass for £6.99.

2) TheOpen.com

This year TheOpen.com will be featuring a plethora of coverage on their website as well as on the official app for free. There will be highlights on both their app and Facebook page.

3) Go round a mates/down the pub

Do you know a mate who has Sky Sports? Gather round there in a group and enjoy the world’s oldest golf tournament together or follow the action down the pub on the big screen with a pint in hand.

4) BBC

Just because BBC lost the rights to broadcast The Open live on TV doesn’t mean they won’t be covering it. You can get your fix in the evening with their highlight shows which are on from 8pm-10pm on Thursday to Sunday of tournament week. They’ll also be live coverage on BBC Radio 5 live every day for you to listen to the action.

4) Go to Birkdale

Tickets are priced at £10 each for a day and £255 for the week. Youths can get a discounted week pass at £155. Usually The Open offer Twilight tickets so fans can soak up the best of the evening action only, but these tickets are now sold out.

Will you be heading down to Merseyside for the 146th Open Championship? Let us know on our Facebook and Twitter pages.