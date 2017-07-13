Neil Tappin answers the question, where is the Open in 2018 plus he looks ahead to the venues scheduled for 2019, 2020 and beyond.

Where Is The Open In 2018?

A total of 14 golf courses have played host to the Open Championship and they all have two things in common – they are in the British Isles and they are all links courses.

Prestwick, Prince’s, Royal Cinque Ports and Muirfield have all been taken off the current rota of golf courses with Royal Portrush set to return for the 2019 Championship. This begs the question, where is the Open in 2018?

In 2018, The Open will return to Carnoustie for the eighth time.

Padraig Harrington was the last winner on the Angus links with previous victors including Paul Lawrie, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Tom Watson.

Pat Sawers, Chairman Carnoustie Golf Links, said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming The Open Championship back for an eighth time to the historic links at Carnoustie in 2018 and feel sure the Championship will generate just as much interest and excitement as in previous years.

