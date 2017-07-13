Neil Tappin answers the question, where is the Open in 2018 plus he looks ahead to the venues scheduled for 2019, 2020 and beyond.
Where Is The Open In 2018?
A total of 14 golf courses have played host to the Open Championship and they all have two things in common – they are in the British Isles and they are all links courses.
Prestwick, Prince’s, Royal Cinque Ports and Muirfield have all been taken off the current rota of golf courses with Royal Portrush set to return for the 2019 Championship. This begs the question, where is the Open in 2018?
In 2018, The Open will return to Carnoustie for the eighth time.
Padraig Harrington was the last winner on the Angus links with previous victors including Paul Lawrie, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Tom Watson.
Pat Sawers, Chairman Carnoustie Golf Links, said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming The Open Championship back for an eighth time to the historic links at Carnoustie in 2018 and feel sure the Championship will generate just as much interest and excitement as in previous years.
“We believe the fact The R&A has invited us to stage the 2018 Championship will provide a big boost to golf in the local area and will have a beneficial effect on our on-going efforts to attract more local youngsters into the game.”
In 2019 the Championship will make an exciting and historic return to Royal Portrush.
It is expected to be the biggest sporting event ever held in Northern Ireland when the Open returns for the first time since Max Faulkner won there in 1951.
It will be only the second time in the history of the event, when the Championship has been played outside Scotland and England. It has never been held in Wales.
Where next?
The picture after 2020 starts to get a little confusing.
In recent times the R&A has sought to take the Open to its’ spiritual home, the Old Course at St Andrews, every five years.
This normally would place the Open there in 2020, however, Royal St George’s in Kent will host.
That’s because in 2021, the Open will see its’ 150th playing, and St Andrews will more-than-likely host.
Where will it be from 2022 onwards? Nobody knows for sure just yet.