Golf Monthly takes a look at Royal Liverpool's course ahead of the 2014 Open Championship.

Hole 17 – Par 4 – 458 yards

The fairway on this par 4 hole is consistently protected by bunkers and is considered as one the most challenging two-shotters at Hoylake. If the wind is strong, which it is likely to be, players may find it easier to make four on the previous long par 5 than this straight, yet challenging par 4.

1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17 | 18