Royal Birkdale Golf Club Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 1

Hole 1 – Par 4 – 448 yards

The 146th Open Championship takes place at Royal Birkdale this month, here is a guide to the opening hole.

The first at Birkdale presents a demanding shot to the players, with a bunker left guarding a tight fairway surrounded by thick rough and shrubbery.

The dogleg-left par 4 is a long one for amateurs at almost 450 yards and will play long for the pros when in to wind.

However when not down wind, the likes of Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy will easily be able to make the carry over the corner to leave them a mere flick onto the green.

The approach to the large, flat green is relatively simple, however anything landing short-right and short-left will find sand.

The key is to carry your ball over the bunkers short or run one up straight to miss them.