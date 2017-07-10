A guide to the tenth hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England ahead of the 146th Open Championship

Royal Birkdale Golf Club Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 10

Hole 10 – Par 4 – 402 yards

The 146th Open Championship takes place at Royal Birkdale this month, here is a guide to the tenth hole.

The tenth is one of Birkdale’s signature holes and, despite not long in length, is a testing par-4.

The tee shot is difficult, with two bunkers on the left side and three on the right. The bunkers range from 231 to 296 yards from the back tees.

Most will leave the driver in the bag and opt for a 2 iron to avoid the sand.

When the wind is helping, the long hitters may get the driver out to leave them a flick onto the green, but thick rough and gorse will punish wayward shots.