Royal Birkdale Golf Club Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 11
Hole 11 – Par 4 – 436 yards
The 146th Open Championship takes place at Royal Birkdale this month, here is a guide to the seventh hole.
The 11th features a tricky drive again with plenty of bunkers for the players to think about.
A bunker left at 278 yards from the back tees will come into play as will the bunker on the right at 309 yards.
There are two more bunkers – one left at 321 yards and one in the centre at 343 yards.
The green is heavily contoured and surrounded by thick rough.