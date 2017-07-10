A guide to the eleventh hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England ahead of the 146th Open Championship

Royal Birkdale Golf Club Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 11

Hole 11 – Par 4 – 436 yards

The 146th Open Championship takes place at Royal Birkdale this month, here is a guide to the seventh hole.

The 11th features a tricky drive again with plenty of bunkers for the players to think about.

A bunker left at 278 yards from the back tees will come into play as will the bunker on the right at 309 yards.

There are two more bunkers – one left at 321 yards and one in the centre at 343 yards.

The green is heavily contoured and surrounded by thick rough.