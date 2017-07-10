A guide to the thirteenth hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England ahead of the 146th Open Championship

Royal Birkdale Golf Club Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 13

Hole 13 – Par 4 – 499 yards

The 146th Open Championship takes place at Royal Birkdale this month, here is a guide to the thirteenth hole.

The 13th is one of the toughest holes on the course, ranked as stroke index four on the scorecard.

Like many other par fours on the course, sand comes into play on the drive with five bunkers ranging from 238 yards to 346 yards from the back tee.

The bunker left at 325 is a good one to aim at with a slight fade.

From there it is a long iron into this green with tall sand dunes beyond, whilst deep bunkers and contouring guard the front.

A great hole and one that could see plenty of disasters.