Royal Birkdale Golf Club Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 16

A guide to the sixteenth hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England ahead of the 146th Open Championship

Hole 16 – Par 4 – 438 yards

The 146th Open Championship takes place at Royal Birkdale this month, here is a guide to the sixteenth hole.

Whilst the 16th hole has significantly less bunkers than the 15th, there are still 10 sand traps on this dogleg-right par-4.

On paper the tee shot is a simple one, with the second of the two bunkers to carry off the tee at just 258 yards from the backs.

However, there is thick rough beyond and those who get aggressive in trying to cut the corner will find serious trouble if the drive is leaked to the right.

The safe play here is to take it over the bunkers with a draw, to leave a mid-to-short iron into this uphill green.

There are three bunkers around 40-60 yards short of the green which shouldn’t come into play, whilst four deep pot bunkers around the putting will see plenty of action.

There is harsh contouring around the green and run-offs, making up-and-downs tricky.

This is another hole where good ball striking will be rewarded, whilst loose shots will be punished.