Royal Birkdale Golf Club Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 2

Hole 2 – Par 4 – 422 yards

The 146th Open Championship takes place at Royal Birkdale this month, here is a guide to the second hole.

The second is another dogleg-left par 4, but this time the sand is on the right off the tee.

The bunkers are around 300 yards off the tee so most may opt to keep the driver in the bag if conditions are firm, which will leave a wedge of some sorts into this well-protected green.

Again though, thick rough is in play so accuracy off the tee is a premium.

The slim green is guarded by no-less than six bunkers short and on either side, whilst anything long will nestle in the thick rough.